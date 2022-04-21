Horicon City Council seats new mayor

Joshua Maas was sworn in as the new mayor of Horicon at Tuesday night’s organizational City Council meeting.

He takes over the office from Mayor Jim Grigg, who decided to retire from the position. Grigg served on the council before being elected as Horicon’s mayor for five terms from 2006 to 2012 and then again from 2018 to 2022.

The outgoing mayor thanked citizens for the opportunity to serve them. Grigg also thanked the council and city employees for their work in keeping the city moving forward.

“I wish the council and mayor fair winds and calm seas in the future, and good luck,” he said.

New Ald. Bryce Remy took the oath of office alongside Alds. Richard Marschke and Forrest Frami, who were elected to another two-year term. Remy replaces Harold Vanderhei in District 3.

Prior to being elected mayor, Maas served this past year as a council member representing District 1. That position will be appointed by the City Council at a later date.

Ald. Don Miller was elected unanimously to the position of council president. He was also elected to serve on the Plan Commission.

The council approved the new mayor’s appointments to the standing committees. Maas appointed Frami as chair of Personnel & Finance; Marschke will head Public Safety; and Ald. Jim Bandsma will chair the Public Works & Development Committee.

Maas thanked Grigg for allowing him to attend meetings during the past month so he could step into the mayoral role with “a much appreciated head start.” He added that the city was fortunate to have Grigg as a mayor and for his continuation serving on the Horicon School Board. He also thanked Vanderhei for his past service and welcomed newcomer Remy.

Calling Horicon a great place to work, play and visit, Maas said, “Hopefully, we can all work together to run a really awesome efficient city government for our residents.”

