Horicon High freshman pens first novel

HORICON – A Horicon High school freshman is beginning her freshman year of high school as a published author.

Mary Gratton recently had her first novel, “The Sorcerer and Rainbow Isle" published on Amazon. Gratton began writing the book last year as an eighth-grader.

“A very basic summary is it is about a girl named Aubrey who goes on a spy mission to save her division from war,” Gratton said.

The initial idea behind the book came from a dream that Gratton had about the universe. From there, she said she began thinking about different scenarios that could happen in that universe.

“My mom dared me to write a book and if I did that she’d help me publish it,” Gratton said.

In October of 2021, Gratton began with creating a story board for the book, and she started writing her first chapter that November. She said that she would write one to two chapters per week during good weeks and a chapter a week when she had a lot going on in her life.

“My main problem wasn’t with the writing or anything technical like how to keep it flowing or the characters consistent,” Gratton said. “It was finding the time to write.”

Gratton wrote at school and at home.

“One of my goals was to bring awareness of young people who went through traumatic experiences,” Gratton said.

Gratton, whose interests include psychology, said that she wanted to show how the brain deals with living through traumatic experiences and the outcomes that can occur after the experience.

Gratton said she enjoyed writing the book and finished writing it in the end of April. Throughout the summer, edits of the book were completed.

“After the first draft, we edited it by putting it through grammar checkers and made all those corrections,” Gratton said. “That took weeks to do.”

Following the grammar checks, Gratton’s mother Jennifer Gratton read through the book and suggested edits. Gratton said she did one final edit before doing a final grammar check.

The document was put into Microsoft Word and formatted the manuscript to Amazon’s standards. Gratton said that she used the Ukrainian company GetCovers for the cover of the book.

Gratton said she has had classmates asking about the book but has gotten the most interest from sixth and seventh-graders.

“I’m looking forward to being a guest in one of their classes in the near future,” Gratton said. “I’m aware of two seventh-graders who started writing books.”

Gratton said she is currently writing the sequel to “The Sorcerer and Rainbow Isle.”

She said she is hoping more younger people will go into writing so there would be larger of group of people around her age to communicate with about the triumphs and struggles about writing.