Horicon High holds commencement: Class of 2022 graduates Saturday

HORICON -- A total of 65 Horicon High School seniors gathered Saturday afternoon for commencement ceremonies in a gymnasium packed with family, friends and well-wishers.

The class motto is “2 Legit 2 Quit,” and the class song is “I Lived” by One Republic. Music was provided by Cody Ferron directing the Horicon Middle and Senior High School Band. The Horicon High School Choir, under the direction of Jessica Lefeber, performed “For Good” arranged by Mac Huff.

“We gather today to honor the accomplishments of our graduates, not just of the Class of 2022, but of all HHS alumni,” said school Principal Teresa Graven. “Horicon High School has a strong tradition of providing a firm foundation that our alumni use as the first step to a lifetime of success.”

Joe Hanni, an HHS graduate from 1999, was honored as distinguished alumni.

Shortly after his high school graduation, Joe began his career at PS Seasonings, following his father and grandfather in the smoker and seasoning business. In 2013 Joe was named president of PS Seasonings and under his leadership, the company has physically expanded from a small retail store to an over 100,000 square feet facility. The workforce has expanded five-fold, providing jobs for Iron Ridge and surrounding communities. He supports efforts to fight global hunger through non-profit organization, recognizes the need for skilled health care through nursing workforce funding and appreciated his roots by funding renovation of the play area at the community park in Iron Ridge.

Hanni shared the following advice with members of the Class of 2022: “Hard work, focus, dedication and perseverance are four pillars you can apply to every aspect of your life — your family, personal growth, and your career. Applying these pillars will keep you on a consistent path toward achieving your dreams. Stay focused on your goals and be dedicated to them in every facet of your life. Put in the hard work, as nothing in life that is truly rewarding comes easily. There will be challenging times throughout your life, but if you apply the first three pillars you will persevere and succeed.”

Salutatorian Jaime Anderson is the daughter of Jimmy and Alisha Anderson and will be attending UW-LaCrosse in the fall. Valedictorian Grace Condon is the daughter of Cheryl and Joe Condon and will be attending University of Wisconsin Madison in the fall.

Class members include Samantha Ordaz, Zachary Moschkau, Maya Gallegos, Carter Lentz, Amber Roggenbauer, Gavin Hearley, Elisabeth Morell, Kaleb Herrick, Annette Barzano, Logan McDonald, Cassandra Mallon, Joseph Gibbs, Chloe Lessard, Cole Frederick, Mercedez Heller, Wyatt Johnson, Danika Walters, Austin Zamorano, Nichole Mlejnek, Zachariah Holtan, Brooke Steiner, Logan Hinzman, Nathan Spoerl, Haley Binder, Aiden Westimayer, Emma Miller, Kevin Wenninger, Emily Carlson, Jaiden Dean, Angelina Viscuso, Kollin Kanzenbach, Grace Condon, Davis Foster, Brooke Thistle, Keegan Bradley, Brookelyn Hood, Cody Pieper, Kanita Fejzuli, Jayce Herrmann, Briena Thompson, Mason Wolff, Amber Wolff, Peter O’Neill, Harlie Ruggles, Cassidy McCallum, Conner Held, Halla Schultz, Brady Groenewold, Emma Harris, Walker Buford, John Paulsen, Anthony Oechsner, Cody Frei, Patrick Wilson, Cayden Reinwald, Brady Elvers, Alec Jarmain Brad Rabehl, Hailey Kraemer, Nicholas Robers, Jaime Anderson, Xander Berthold, Paige Boeck and Shayne Fluhr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.