Horicon looking forward to first subdivision in decades

Editor’s Note: To welcome the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Horicon, Fox Lake and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Horicon Mayor Josh Maas submitted the following responses to questions about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023?

The largest change to Horicon is the further construction of our first subdivision in decades, CityView. CityView will be rolled out in phases, with the anticipation of the apartment complex and a few homes to be completed in 2023. Horicon is also expecting our first development out at Marshland Crossing, which is our land west of town on Highway 33. Planning is still in its infancy.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022?

We anticipate new businesses to open in 2023, including a gun shop, restaurants and other service industries for our residents. We are actively offering incentives to business owners to give Horicon a chance. Our manufacturers have increased their footprint as well, creating more jobs in the city. It’s an exciting time here in Horicon.

What road projects will occur in 2023?

For 2023, our main road investments will be in the roads being built to support CityView and Marshland Crossing. We are cognizant that there is a need for road repairs throughout the city, but wanted to keep our taxes as close to flat as we could manage while building out for growth.

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023, and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well?

Every city faces the same problems, like rising costs and the like. We also have more specific issues, like a wastewater plant that’s over 10 years past its intended age and a need to reassess our property values. So we will be working on a plan to address these issues. The most promising thing for Horicon is also its most challenging. We have much higher traffic through our city than our like-sized neighbors, which is promising, and we need to take advantage of that and get service businesses to town. Horicon doesn’t quit.

Anything else you would like citizens to know about the upcoming year?

Over the next year, there are some projects that have simply taken too long to finish up that will be finished. These projects, when completed, will provide some needed modernization to our city. I hope Horicon residents have seen the changes we’ve accomplished over the last 6 months, and we will be making more in 2023.

GALLERY: Memorial sculpture added to the Horicon Marsh Palmatory Overlook