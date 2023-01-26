Horicon man accused of resisting arrest

JUNEAU – A 38-year-old Horicon man made his initial appearance in court earlier this week on charges of a felony count of resisting arrest.

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy had attempted to take the man in custody while he was at the Drunken Duck in Rubicon on Saturday.

Robert Coffey Jr. also is charged with three felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer. He could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if convicted of just the felony count of resisting arrest.

Coffey appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim placed Coffey on a $500 cash bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and not enter any establishment whose primary business activity is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.

According to the criminal complaint:

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies entered the Drunken Duck on Saturday attempting to locate Coffey. Originally they had thought it was to issue a warrant for his arrest, but later learned that he was on bond for an open felony case and had a condition that he maintain absolute sobriety.

After making contact with Coffey, the deputies noticed that Coffey appeared to be intoxicated. Coffey originally gave the officers a different name and then ran out the door of the bar, not stopping when ordered to do so.

The deputy followed Coffey on foot and was able to quickly catch up with him. Coffey did attempt to fight while being taken into custody and a shock gun was used to get control of Coffey during the scuffle.

Coffey faces charges related to possession of drugs in Washington County, where he has a hearing scheduled on Feb. 15.

A preliminary hearing in Dodge County is scheduled on March 2.