Horicon man enters not guilty plea to charges of exposing himself to child

JUNEAU — The case against a 57-year-old Horicon man, accused of exposing himself to his neighbor’s daughter, took a step closer to trial on Wednesday, when he entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Kenneth Zawadzinski is charged with four felony counts of exposing his genitals, four felony counts of causing a child to view sexual activity, two misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, three misdemeanor counts of knowingly violating a harassment restraining order and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

If found guilty of even one of the counts of causing a child to view a sexual activity, he could face up to three years in prison and an additional three years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Horicon resident reported several times that between December and January that her neighbor, Zawadzinski, who was naked at the time, was touching himself inappropriately while in his window as the two girls could see him.

The woman said she was frustrated that Zawadzinski would not leave her family alone and that her daughters were able to witness Zawadzinski’s actions. The woman said he had done so on multiple times, and that she was frustrated that her daughters had to see him masturbating and touching himself in their view. The woman also said that he would drive by her house at least five times a day.

An officer, who visited the house on Dec. 15, witnessed Zawadzinski with his shirt off in the window while walking up to his home. Zawadzinski would not answer the door but called police back later that day. He said he was aware that he was not allowed to contact one of the girls. He allegedly said his goals were “spiritual love” and not physical love. He said that the woman was making false accusations against him, because of past incidents. Zawadzinski was advised to change his behavior.

However two days later, the woman contacted police because he was doing the same thing in the window as he had in the past. Over the next two weeks the woman contacted law enforcement nine times about the behavior and said that it seemed to happen whenever they would put a light on in their home.

A telephone scheduling conference will be held on July 12.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.