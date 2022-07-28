Horicon man faces homicide charges for accident that left pregnant Mayville woman and child dead

WEST BEND – A 31-year-old Horicon man made his initial appearance in court on Thursday facing three charges for homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of a Mayville woman who was pregnant and her 1-year-old child.

Steven Bruskiewicz Jr. faces two counts of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle of an unborn child and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. If found guilty of any of the homicide charges, he could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Bruskiewicz was placed on a $5,000 cash bond and has his next hearing scheduled on Sept. 7.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation stems from a multi-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the village of Richfield on June 28.

During this incident, a southbound vehicle was struck from the rear by a vehicle allegedly driven by Bruskiewicz, and pushed into the oncoming lane of traffic, where it was struck by a northbound vehicle. The crash resulted in the death of the driver of the southbound vehicle, Casey Schwartz, 30, of Mayville, her unborn child, and her 1-year-old son Octavius Schwartz. A 67-year-old Waukesha man was seriously injured in the crash.

This crash was investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit, who was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The final investigation showed that Bruskiewicz, who was driving his work van, caused the crash and was using social media and other applications on his cell phone at the time of the crash.