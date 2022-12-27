Horicon man injured in semi-truck crash

TOWN OF CLYMAN – A 57-year-old Horicon man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the semi-truck he was operating collided with a semi-truck driven by a 46-year-old Florida man in the intersection of Highway 16/26 and Highway CJ on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 1:44 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial investigation showed that the Horicon man was operating a Freightliner Semi north on State Highway 16/26. A Volvo Semi, driven by the Florida male, was northbound on State Highway 16/26 and turning eastbound onto County Highway CJ. The Freightliner struck the trailer of the Volvo, resulting in significant damage to the trailer of the Volvo and the cab and front of the Freightliner.

The 57-year-old driver of the Freightliner sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Marshfield Medical Clinic in Beaver Dam by ambulance. The 46-year-old driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

Assisting with the crash were Clyman, Lowell, Reeseville first responders and fire department, Juneau EMS, and DCERT.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.