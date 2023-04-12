JUNEAU — A 48-year-old former Horicon man went on trial on Tuesday for accusations including taking the life of a 50-year-old Lake Mills woman after his truck crashed into her car on Highway 33 during the summer of 2021.

Daniel Bryfczynski, currently in Fond du Lac, faces felony charges of vehicular homicide, injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and his second offense of possession of marijuana.

Bryfczynski also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of the homicide charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

The trial, which is currently scheduled to end on Friday, began a day later after the prosecution and defense ironed out some final decisions on Monday.

Tammy Hafenstein had just turned 50 and was out with her 11-year-old daughter when she was killed in the crash near Grove Road west of Horicon. The crash happened at 12:52 p.m. on June 16, 2021.

Bryfczynski had told law enforcement at the time that he was coming home after fishing and had fallen asleep while driving.

“Your job is to search for the truth,” Attorney Krysta Parson, who is one of the two prosecutors in the case, told the jury during opening statements. “The true facts that are going to satisfy the elements the judge just read for you.”

On the date of the accident, Bryfczynksi and his friend got up early to go fishing at Little Green Lake. While there, he smoked marijuana while on the lake. They later went home.

“On that exact same day, Tammy Hafenstein, only six days after her 50th birthday, and her daughter had a full day ahead of them,” Parson said. “They ran numerous errands that day. They had just come back from theater camp. (The daughter) was supposed to be in a production of the ‘Lion King.’”

Hafenstein was driving on Highway 33 and was driving 56 or 57 mph on the road, and there were no issues with their vehicle.

“While driving down this completely straight road, a blue F150 towing a boat was driving down the exact same road in the opposite direction,” Parson said. “While the F150 drives down the road, it not only crosses the center line but completely moves to the other lane of the traffic.”

Hafenstein attempted to move out of the way. Hafenstein died almost immediately on impact but she was able to save her daughter’s life, Parson said. Her daughter sustained substantial injuries during the accident. Bryfczynski and his passenger were injured as well.

The daughter was unconscious for nine days and missed her mother’s funeral, Parson said.

Bryfczynski admitted to the officer that he smoked marijuana while on the boat. Benzoylecgonine, which is a major metabolite of cocaine, was found in Bryfczynski’s blood following a blood draw, Parson said.

“When someone ingests cocaine, it will metabolize, and you are left with metabolite in your system,” Parson said. “It is restricted control substance.”

Law enforcement found 4 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia was found in the boat, Parson said.

“When you hear all the facts and you apply them to the charges and you follow the law as the judge instructs you there will be no other verdict to find than guilty,” Parson said.

Defense attorney Christopher Lee Hartley said that the defense and prosecution are in agreement with many things in the case.

“I think the evidence in the case will come in fairly smoothly and quickly and there may not be a lot to fight about,” Hartley said.

On June 16, 2021, Bryfczynski and his friend got up early in the morning to go fishing. After his friend drove to Bryfczynski’s house, they left in Bryfczynski’s truck. Bryfczynski drove the two of them to Little Green Lake, which is north of Markesan.

“They uploaded the boat in the water, and they started fishing,” Hartley said. “You are going to hear testimony and evidence that once Mr. Bryfczynski put the boat in the water he did take two or three puffs of marijuana off a marijuana pipe. He will talk to you about that in this case. He put the marijuana pipe away and they fished for the rest of the morning.”

The two were not catching many fish, so they went back to Horicon around 11:30 a.m. Hartley said. The two drove 35 miles and four miles from home, Bryfczynski fell asleep and his truck collided with the car.

“Honestly it is absolutely tragic that Tammy Hafenstein was killed in this case,” Hartley said. “It is absolutely tragic the injuries suffered by her daughter. It is very sad that Mr. Bryfczynski’s own passenger was injured.”

Bryfczysnki was transported by flight to a hospital, Hartley said and cooperated with police prior and while hospitalized.

Where the defense and prosecution differ is the effect the drugs had on the accident.

“You will hear testimony from one or more forensic toxicologists who will tell you that cocaine metabolite is an inactive metabolite,” Hartley said.

Among the witnesses will be members of law enforcement whose reports did not mention Bryfczynski as being under the influence.

“I believe the evidence in this case will show that not withstanding two or three puffs of marijuana that morning and not withstanding the cocaine metabolite in Mr. Bryfczynski’s blood, the inactive metabolite, this accident would have happened anyway,” Hartley said.