Horicon man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 40-year-old Horicon man was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for possession of child pornography.

Bryan Hartley was found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography in November. Hartley appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia on Wednesday and was sentenced to three years of prison followed by three years of extended supervision.

“Viewing child pornography is a crime done in secret, but the damage to victims is public and ongoing,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Yolanda Tienstra said, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. “This never-ending victimization is what merits a mandatory prison term.”

According to the criminal complaint, federal agencies received a report in February of 2020 about an upload of a child exploitation image that was distributed in the Beaver Dam area. Investigators were able to track Hartley as the subscriber of the IP address.

Horicon Police Officers along with special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice spoke to Hartley. Hartley confirmed he lived alone.

According to the criminal complaint, a laptop in the apartment had a thumb drive in it that contained child pornography.

