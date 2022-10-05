Horicon Marsh Veterans hunt returns: Popular event is in its 14th year

HORICON — This year’s 14th annual Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt will be held Oct. 21-23 and will offer 80 veterans two full days of guided hunts on Horicon Marsh.

Early Saturday morning, the U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel will head to the southern edge of the marsh. They come from across the country for a weekend of duck hunting, home-cooked meals and brotherhood.

“For me personally, veterans get a lot of lip service in this country, and it’s rare that they actually get something tangible for their sacrifices,” said Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt Inc. president and founding co-chair Chuck Dodge. “This is a grassroots volunteer effort. It’s all about the veterans and giving back to them in a way that shares what we love to do. The veterans appreciate that they’re not being put on display. They feel that it’s real. It’s all about them.”

Every moment, from well before dawn until after dusk, is packed with activities. Veterans begin gathering Friday and get to know one another over dinner and a bonfire. Saturday’s itinerary begins with breakfast and a morning duck, goose and pheasant hunt, followed by lunch, an afternoon hunt, dinner, bonfire and raffles of donated items. The weekend concludes Sunday with breakfast and a final morning hunt.

There is one local guide for every two veterans who participate.

“They hunt the interior of the marsh or in fields surrounding the marsh,” said long-time backer and organizer Jerry Voy. "On a good fall day it's nice to get into nature and to experience the beauty of the Horicon Marsh and the area."

Retired Navy veteran Russ Bachman of Oconomowoc has participated on and off since 2011. He said at the 2017 event that he looks forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting a lot of new people as well.

“I don’t always get a lot of birds, but that’s not why most people come here,” Bachman said. “If you get any ducks, that’s great, but most people, including myself, come for the camaraderie.”

Kari Voy, an active board member of Horicon Marsh Veterans Hunt Inc., said her late husband Ryan and Chuck Dodge came up with the idea for the annual hunt over a campfire one Memorial Day weekend. The two friends were thinking of a way to honor veterans and about what they could offer as a thank you.

“This was their brainchild,” Voy said. “They’re avid hunters. They came to me and asked if I’d be willing to help and I said, ‘Let’s do it.’"

She continued, “We have five board members and three committee members and none of us are veterans. We just wanted to give back to those who served. There are typically more than 50 local guides that come in and donate their time, boats, gas, gear, dogs, ammo and whatever the guys need. Then we have about 50 general volunteers, including at least 30 teenagers, to help with cooking, dressing birds, cleanup, tents and other things.”

There is no charge to the veterans who attend, other than the cost of getting to Horicon and back.

“All the food and drinks are provided through area donors,” said Jerry Voy. “Most will have free lodging either on-site or at the local machinists union, IAM Lodge 873, that provides its hall as a ‘barracks’ for the weekend.”

The event, held at the Voys' boathouse property along the Rock River, has steadily grown through the years. The first hunt had about 10 veterans and there are 80 registered each year since. Planning for the event has become a year-round process for the nonprofit organization, yet all administrative hours are donated.

Online registration to participate has been used the past two years, and demand is perhaps surprising.

“Registration opens in April and we put on Facebook and our website when that day is,” Dodge said. “It opens online at midnight. This year at eight minutes after it opened we were filled – not only with the 80 spots we allow but also the 40-member reserve list. We could possibly get bigger, but the board agrees that we want to do a quality event rather than a larger one.”

Kari Voy said individuals from Horicon and surrounding communities have responded enthusiastically to requests for items for the hunt. For breakfast alone they need 30 pounds of sausages, 40 dozen eggs and 40 pounds of bacon. Businesses graciously contribute food, supplies and raffle items.

A missing item from the last two years is baked goods, which are a favorite with all who attend. Kari Voy asks those who might wish to contribute to bring their confections to the event’s Chestnut Street location, where volunteers will package them for distribution.

This year’s event promises to be another success.

“The veterans make all the sacrifices so that we can have what we have in this country,” said Dodge. “This is our small way of saying thanks to those who serve and allowing them to reconnect with one another in a meaningful and fun way.”