Horicon, Mayville open seats to be filled

BDCFILE Horicon City Hall
Ben Rueter | Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

A write-in candidate will take over the District 3 seat on the Horicon City Council currently held by Harold “Buzz” Vanderhei, who opted not to run again.

Fifty-nine votes were cast for the seat Tuesday, with Bryce Remy receiving the highest number of write-in votes in the election. He has accepted the position and will be sworn in April 19.

In Mayville, there was a seven-way tie for the District 4 seat being vacated by Ald. Gene Frings.

Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker said seven write-in votes were cast for seven different individuals. The winner of the race was chosen by drawing names from a hat, but when contacted the person declined the position. The seat will now be appointed by the City Council at a later date.

More than 90 write-in votes were counted for an open one-year term on the Mayville School Board. The top vote getter will be contacted by the school district and the canvassing of election returns will take place Monday morning at the district’s administrative offices.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

