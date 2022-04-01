Horicon, Mayville to get new police chiefs

Horicon is in the final stages of appointing a new police chief after being without one for almost a year.

Former Police Chief Joe Adamson retired April 10, 2021. Lt. Amy Yahnke, a 9-year-member of the force, has been the interim chief since that time and is expected to take on the official head role later this month.

In the first months of 2021, the Horicon Police and Fire Commission began the hiring process as allowed under state statute and city ordinance. However, City Council members objected to the way the hiring process was being conducted.

The City Council disbanded its PFC over the hiring dispute last March.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint filed by members of the disbanded Horicon PFC, alleging that council members had violated Wisconsin open meetings laws and accused them of misconduct in office.

In October, Sheriff Dale Schmidt stated the investigation revealed that no violation of the law could be proven to the necessary legal standard. The investigation was sent to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for a final review and decision. Managing Attorney Bob Barrington of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office concurred.

The City Council met in closed session Thursday night to consider compensation for the new police chief. It reconvened in open session and unanimously set the chief’s compensation at $75,000 per year.

Mayor Jim Grigg said once Yahnke’s background check, psychology and drug testing are completed, it’s up to her to either accept or decline the position.

“We’re hoping to get it done April 19,” he said.

That is the date the council will reorganize following the spring election. Grigg chose not to run again and Ald. Josh Maas is the only mayoral candidate on the April 5 ballot. Maas, a former PFC member, ran a write-in campaign for a seat on the council last April.

Mayville

Mayville’s top cop is retiring. Police Chief James Ketchem, who’s served as chief since September 2018, will end his career May 2.

The Mayville Police and Fire Commission has recommended Lt. Ryan Toellner to be named the new chief.

At a special City Council meeting Monday, the council met in closed session to discuss the salary and benefit package for its police chief. Action on the new chief’s compensation is expected to take place following the spring election, at the council’s April 19 reorganizational meeting.

Toellner has served his entire 21-year career with the Mayville Police Department. His official appointment will take place May 3.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.