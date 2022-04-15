Horicon motorcyclist seriously injured in Thursday night crash

WAUPUN — A 39-year-old Horicon man was seriously injured when his motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Thursday night.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the scene at U.S. Highway 151 and County Highway AS in the town of Waupun.

The motorcyclist was taken via medical air transport to ThedaCare for further treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved, a 49-year-old Brandon woman, was taken by ambulance to Waupun Memorial Hospital for possible minor injuries.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 151 was shut down for five hours for cleanup. The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

