Horicon Phoenix still rising after 15 years

A dinner discussion 15 years ago between two former Horicon Reporter journalists led to the formation of the Horicon Phoenix, an organization dedicated to community revitalization.

In a February fundraising appeal letter, founding member Bob Rettmann recalled there was a lot of talk about what Horicon lacked at the time and the decision was made “to start focusing on what Horicon did have, and more importantly, on what it could have.”

Founded on a love for the community, Rettman wrote these impassioned people moved forward, raising funds to develop a wide range of community programs that helped Horicon rise.

Horicon Phoenix Executive Director Liz Darner said although events and activities can be big undertaking at times, the group remains committed to making connections and enriching the community. The organization’s mission places special emphasis on respect, sustainability, friendship and the benefits of living life locally.

“We’re here to put back into the community, Horicon specifically, but we also believe what we do in Horicon benefits all of Dodge County,” she said.

Phoenix President Christine Schmitz, along with six other board members, work alongside Darner to promote businesses, historical sites and tourism. Financial support for Phoenix programs is provided by grant funds and through sponsorships from local service organizations, businesses and individuals.

Recent grants received include $1,000 from Walmart to put toward refurbishing the community garden raised beds; $1,000 from Compeer Financial for the Phoenix Farmers Market; and $750 from Alliant Energy Foundation for the Phoenix Baby Pantry.

The Phoenix Baby Pantry has also been chosen for the Mayville Market Piggly Wiggly “Round Up for a Cause” for the month of March. Customers may choose to round up their grocery purchases to support the pantry, which serves financially disadvantaged parents in the Dodge County area.

Darner said the purpose of this program is to make sure parents have enough quality supplies, such as diapers and wipes, to take care of their children.

Much of the nonprofit group’s visible work is on display during the summer months in Horicon’s Kiwanis Park. The Phoenix hosts a farmers market and summer concert series each Wednesday evening in the park dubbed, “Music at the Market.”

“The majority of our sponsorship money goes to Music at the Market because the community has indicated that’s what they value that we do the most,” she said. “We have 14 weeks of music this year and will announce the lineup soon.”

The summer concerts proved to be so popular that the group decided to host a winter concert series at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center. “Fire & Ice” concerts featuring regional acts were scheduled for Jan. 8, Feb. 26 and April 9.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s 7 p.m. funky brass concert by The Blue Olives with special guest Ross Catterton. BDACT has changed its COVID policies to masks optional and refreshments are again available on the main floor. For more information, go to bdact.org.

Darner explained the Phoenix get a stipend for the concerts it hosts in Beaver Dam and that money goes back into its budget to help Horicon.

The Phoenix recruits volunteers when needed to execute its events. Darner said they’re always happy to jot a potential volunteer’s name down and toss out opportunities as they come up.

Rettman noted few in town have not been impacted in some way from the efforts of the Phoenix Program, whether that be through the produce and goods available from the farmers market, a fun night out at a concert, attending school with the help of a Phoenix scholarship or getting assistance from the Phoenix Baby Pantry.

“In 15 years, the program has come a long way in making Horicon a better place to live, and the future looks bright for Horicon and the Phoenix Program,” he wrote.

For more information, go to HoriconPhoenix.com or facebook.com/HoriconPhoenix/.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

