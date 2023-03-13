HORICON – The Horicon School District is asking voters to exceed the revenue cap on the April ballot, but the decision to do so may benefit the taxpayers nevertheless.

“In 2022-2023, we defeated $875,000 to pay down current long-term debt and maintain a consistent mill rate,” Katie Schwartz, director of special education and instruction and student learning for the Horicon School District said. “Therefore, if the operational referendum is passed, we anticipate that our mill rate will remain the same or even drop slightly, assuming that equalized values remain consistent. The referendum itself should not show a significant increase in taxes for our residents in the coming year. Currently the school district mill rate is 8.94 per $1,000 in equalized value. If the referendum passes, the mill rate is anticipated to drop below the 8.94 due to the reduction of $75,000 in taxing outside the revenue limit.”

The question on the ballot will read: “Shall the school district of Horicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin, be authorized to exceed the revenue limits specified in section 121.91 of Wisconsin statutes by $800,000 a year for five years beginning with the 2023-2024 school year and ending with the 2027-2028 school year, for non-recurring purposes including operational and maintenance expenses?”

Referendums in Wisconsin to increase the revenue limit authority have become more popular in recent years. There were 92 referendums seeking additional operating expenses for Wisconsin school districts in 2022. One of those schools was the Waupun Area School District, whose referendum question passed in November of 2022. As a result, the district can increase its operational budget $980,000 annually for three years.

Schwartz said that Horicon is seeking $800,000 for five years to support a non-recurring operational referendum.

“These funds are necessary because state funding has not increased in several years,” Schwartz said. “Additional funds that we received for COVID-related needs also supplemented our operational budget when the state didn't provide additional per-pupil funds.”

There are several reasons that the additional funds are needed for the district including increased enrollment for the district over the last three years.

“To support increased enrollment and related needs, we have added four teachers and several paraprofessionals in the past two years,” Schwartz said.

Increased enrollment does provide additional funds for districts, but it is calculated as a three-year rolling average and has not been sufficient to meet Horicon School District’s increased needs.

“Although state funding increases are anticipated, they are not guaranteed or known until the biennium budget is passed,” Schwartz said. “We will not likely know this amount until late summer or early fall, which is after our new budget cycle begins. Increased funds through the referendum will prevent us from needing to draw down our fund balance. A fund balance of 18% is required by board policy in order to continue ensuring that our financial obligations can be met.”

Schwartz said if the referendum passes, the district expects to provide the necessary ongoing operational funds to keep up with inflation for goods and services that are needed to run our schools such as electricity, fuel, paper and other supplies as well as maintain class sizes to what they are currently. The district will also increase the mental health support for the students by adding a counselor and school psychologist and repair the ongoing building updates including the roof, HVAC ventilation and the high school doors and windows project.

“We will recruit and retain high-quality staff by offering competitive salaries and benefits that keep up with nearby districts and maintain the high-quality education that our community has supported for many years,” Schwartz said.

State imposed revenue caps have affected school districts since 1993, when the legislature passed a law to control school costs and reduce property taxes.

