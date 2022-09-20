Horicon Schools see rise in enrollment

HORICON — At the Horicon School District’s budget hearing and annual meeting Monday, Superintendent Rich Appel said student enrollment continues to rise.

Enrollment was at 700 two years ago, and is projected to be at 798 this year. The last time the district saw enrollment numbers pass the 800 mark was the 2010-11 school year.

“As we work to develop our budget for 2022-23 we believe that we are at a critical juncture with the state budget and our financing,” he stated. “Even though we have been experiencing an increase in our student enrollment, the revenue caps and flat increases have not kept pace with expenses.”

Preliminary budget estimates for this year show that the district can expect $6,426,676 in state aid, an increase of $609,722 or 10.5% from 2021-22.

The proposed budget calls for a decrease in property taxes of $338,983 and the district anticipates the mill rate will be approximately 8.53, which is less than last year’s rate of 9.22, and the district’s pre-referendum goal maximum of 11.00.

“With this said, we will be proposing a defeasance amount to pay off debt not to exceed a mill rate of 9.00 in the upcoming October budget,” he said.

Final budget numbers will not be available until after Oct. 15 once the district receives its final state aid information from the Department of Public instruction and the third-Friday student count to finalize the mill rate.

The School Board will be approving the final adopted budget and tax levy at its Oct. 17 meeting.

Van Brunt Land

Plans are in the works to sell school-owned land near the former Van Brunt School.

“The Horicon School District still owns some acres just to the east of Van Brunt, and we are working closely with the city to come up with a development plan so that we can then go to sell it to a developer to build homes,” said Appel.

He hopes construction will start by next spring. The proceeds from the sale would go to fund balance and/or fund 46 for future capital projects.

Community Health Worker

Appel said the district is working closely with Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam to pilot a new position of Community Health Worker. The position will be funded by MMC-BD and will be housed in the school district.

“We’re in the final stages of planning and hope to unveil this position in October,” he said.