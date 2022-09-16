Horicon streets open to ATV/UTV traffic, other area cities mulling over the idea

HORICON — All-terrain/utility task vehicle routes in the city of Horicon are officially open.

The Horicon City Council unanimously passed an ordinance in June allowing the vehicles to operate in town, once the signage was put in place. Signs started going up Wednesday and the Horicon Police Department declared Thursday afternoon that all city streets were open to ATV/UTV traffic.

Horicon is the latest in a long list of Dodge County municipalities to permit the vehicles to share their paved roads with automobiles in recent years.

All highways in Dodge County (which are designated by letters of the alphabet) were designated as ATV routes this past May, unless posted to the contrary.

The possibility of allowing ATV/UTV vehicles to drive on Beaver Dam’s streets has been a topic brought up to city officials in the past. Ald. Jack Yuds placed the idea on the next Operations Committee agenda, for discussion and potential action on drafting ATV/UTV ordinance provisions. The meeting will be held 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at City Hall.

Road usage of ATVs and UTVs has become accepted in parts of Columbia County, as well. The Columbia County Board approved a resolution in April allowing ATV/UTV traffic on county highways with a few segments remaining closed because of larger traffic volumes.

The Columbus City Council decided last month to let voters decide the issue. In November’s election a referendum question will be on the ballot asking whether all city streets should become recreational ATV/UTV routes.