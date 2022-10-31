Horicon woman charged with being intoxicated while having children in the vehicle

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Horicon woman allegedly had three young children in her vehicle on Friday when her vehicle was pulled over for drunken driving.

Shannon Klein is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, with a minor child in vehicle.

Klein was in Dodge County Circuit Court on Monday for her initial appearance. Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim set a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that she maintain absolute sobriety and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. She shall not operate a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint:

Horicon Police were contacted around 6 p.m. on Friday that a woman came into Danny Boys, 315 E. Lake St., for food and appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer spotted the Mercury SUV that the woman had driven away and the vehicle appeared to be weaving in its lane. The officer noticed other traffic errors while following the vehicle and pulled the SUV over near the intersection of Ellison and Kilbourn streets. After speaking with Klein, the officer saw three young boys in the vehicle. Klein admitted to drinking a Mai Tai with Jameson in it.

Klein refused a preliminary Breathalyzer test. Klein had previously been convicted of OWI — twice in 2005 and once in 2017.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled on Nov. 10.