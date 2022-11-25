Horicon woman publishes book: Author’s creations share fantasy adventure

HORICON – April Milan has always been creating stories and just recently published her first book, “Adventure of Fantasia & Zuloo.”

The children’s book was published in 2021 by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, PA. It is illustrated by Megan Affolter.

“I’ve always creatively written in my brain,” said Milan. “Being in my 40s, one day I decided there are just too many stories here and I needed to do this to create a legacy for my children and grandchildren.”

The first book is dedicated to her father. The second, currently awaiting publication, is dedicated to her children, Tatiana (deceased) and Gabriel (19).

Fantasia and Zuloo tells the tale of a spunky red headed girl who lives with her grandmother in the forest. One day Fantasia meets a big blue dragon. They share various experiences as they get to know each other and become friends.

The goal is to inspire children to use their creativity.

“I don’t think children do that much anymore,” Milan said. “When I wrote this book I wanted them to be able to read something that really puts them in the middle of the action. I used a lot of details so they can experience colors and textures and feelings. When I was writing the story I asked myself what would add more mystery, and it came to me – a dragon! I don’t know why. I’m not a dragon fan. I collect hearts.”

Writing it down came naturally.

“It wasn’t that hard because I already have it here,” said Milan, pointing to her head. “I can see the book and when I see it I have to write it quickly. I see it in fast-forward. I can write a book over a summer.”

The process of getting published began in 2018.

“It took about four months to find a publisher,” Milan said. “Then you go through a series of screenings to pick an illustrator who can capture the feeling of your book. You can draw your own pictures but I don’t have that kind of skill. It took about a year to get it ready for publication. It goes back and forth, back and forth. It takes a whole lot of work.”

Details involve the number of pages, the number of illustrations and countless other grammatical and logistical items that have to be worked out in the process.

Milan is a California native, and moved to Cambria 13 years ago. For the last year she has been living in the apartments in the former Horicon Middle School, where she enjoys the appropriateness of writing books for children in the former instructional space.

Milan’s family is proud of her accomplishments, and eagerly awaits enjoying her future endeavors. She also writes love poems, so more books are expected in the future.

“I have lots of other books in my head that I want to write,” said Milan. “I also want to write bilingual books because I have family in Mexico and want them to enjoy my stories as well.”

Copies of the book are available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Borders Books and RoseDog Books. Copies are $23 each.