Horicon's new athletic complex nears completion; donor funds still needed

HORICON – Friday night lights are set to shine at Horicon’s new athletic complex in about eight weeks.

The push is on to complete the donor-funded project in time for its first home high school football game Aug. 26, with Horicon/Hustisford pitted against Mayville, its longtime rival from across the marsh.

Horicon District Administrator Rich Appel said he’s excited to see the first-class facility being built by the community, for the community.

“Horicon and this school district will benefit from the completion of this project. This community’s outpouring from alumni and the businesses has been amazing,” he said.

The project kicked off in April 2021 with a check for $1.25 million from lead donor and Horicon High School alumnus Fred F. Schwertfeger. The football field will be named “Sword Field” as a nod to Schwertfeger’s heritage; “Schwert” means “sword” in German.

The idea for an athletic complex surfaced when the public was surveyed about needs and wants prior to the April 2018 school referendum. Results of the survey showed that residents wanted school facilities upgraded first. As the $26.5 million school renovations were finishing up in 2020, attention turned toward building an athletic complex.

The building project is not being funded through tax dollars. The school district pledged $600,000 from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School and an insurance claim from the former damaged track.

Significant donations have also been received from Michael and Patricia Splinter, Horicon Area Foundation, John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon Hardware Hank, Jean Esser D.D.S., Woodland Manufacturing and PS Seasoning & Spices.

The complex includes a turf football field inside of an 8-lane track with bleachers built into the hillside off of Gray Street. There is a concession stand, press box and restroom facility at the top of the hill next to Horicon’s single-campus school. A terraced plaza overlooks the stadium.

The original fundraising goal was set at $3.4 million. Appel said increased costs of materials bring the dollars needed closer to $3.9 million.

The Horicon School Board approved borrowing up to $1 million to complete the project.

“Every donation that comes in now will reduce that,” said Appel. “I’m very thankful for everything that we have received and am still hopeful that there’s this person out there that’s still waiting to give. We still have one naming right available at that is for the plaza at $250,000.”

A couple items have been pulled from the project for the time being to help make ends meet. A storage shed for track and football equipment, along with an asphalt parking lot have been put on hold until more funds are raised.

All donors, regardless of the size of their donation, are being recognized with their names on the Marshmen Donor Wall affixed to the press box. Donation deadline to be included on the wall is July 11.

A grand opening celebration of the Horicon Marshmen Athletic Complex is being planned for the weekend of Aug. 19-20.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place onsite at 5 p.m. Friday. Former Horicon Football Coach Roger Meyer, who currently resides in Texas, is expected to be in attendance. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to the American Legion for a celebration with music, snacks and raffles. On Saturday, an inaugural Marshmen Golf Outing is planned at the Horicon Hills golf course.

For more information or to give a financial gift, contact Appel at 920-485-2898 option 5 or rappel@horicon.k12.wi.us. Current progress on the facility can be viewed at fundraising.pobinc.com/horicon-school-district/

