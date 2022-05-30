Hundreds fill Veterans Memorial Park in Beaver Dam remembrance Monday

Hundreds of spectators filled Veterans Memorial Park in Beaver Dam on Monday to honor fallen military personnel.

Local veterans’ groups organized the annual Memorial Day ceremony, with AMVETS member Del Yaroch serving as the program emcee. Following an invocation led by AMVETS Chaplain Connie Martinson, the MIA/POW scarf was placed on an empty chair to symbolize the thousands of American service members still unaccounted for from all wars and conflicts involving the United States.

Patriotic musical selections were performed by the Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel marching bands. The program included remarks from Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, poetry readings, a flag raising, a wreath ceremony and other traditional elements.

Representatives for the American Legion, AMVETS, VFW and Marine Corps League honored those veterans who have died in the past year. A poppy was placed in a steel helmet when the names of the 73 deceased veterans were called out, as a representative answered “absent.” A flyover took place during the Roll Call of the Dead.

The American Legion Post 146 Honor Guard gave a rifle salute in memory of the departed comrades and “Taps” was played by dueling buglers Adam Meyer and Gael Balleza-Calvo.

Dodge County Veterans Service Officer Andy Miller was the ceremony’s guest speaker. Miller shared information about current efforts being made to identify the remains of those military personnel who did not return home.

“We must continue to share their stories, to remember what they sacrificed for the rest of us. Because few men and women choose to put their lives on the line to serve and defend the Constitution. … We can ensure that those who make this choice and make the ultimate sacrifice can rest knowing that they have served with thanks from grateful citizens such as ourselves and knowing that they will not be forgotten,” he said.

