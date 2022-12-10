IHOP is coming to Beaver Dam

An International House of Pancakes will be coming to Beaver Dam this spring.
Robert Ballweg of Ballweg Real Estate shared on Friday that the property of the former Applebees site on North Spring Street was sold as of Wednesday. The purchaser plans to open the IHOP in the spring after renovations of the site.
The Daily Citizen will be moving its office to the location next door, in the former Sterling Optical store, this month.
There are several other fast-food restaurants that have or will be opening up in Beaver Dam soon.
Jersey Mike’s Subs opened this week in the mini-mall near Walmart.
Noodles and Company will be opening in that area soon.
Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin Donuts are building locations in the 800 block of Park Avenue.
The Pizza Ranch, on North Spring St., is scheduled to open this month.
Those who want a healthy option in their diets may want to check out the newest addition to the Beaver Dam business community – Spring Street Nutrition. The shop at 316 S. Spring St. is owned by Jennie Sukow and Chris Aguiniga, who also own and operate Columbus Nutrition at 300 N. Dickason St. in Columbus. They are part of a team which has opened nine different locations throughout the area.
How can downtown compete with big box stores across the nation?
One tool that many communities have utilized is a Business Improvement District. A BID, as it is called, bands commercial property owners and businesses together for purposes of coordinating marketing, hiring staff, improving facilities, recruiting businesses, stimulating economic development and creating a collective voice.
An inmate, who is charged with stabbing a Waupun Correctional Officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist the Christmas Eve of 2019, was scheduled on Thursday to a three day trial in a Dodge County Courtroom.
Columbus has activities planned to go with the Holiday Train that is expected to arrive in Columbus around 9 p.m. on Dec. 9. The official time the train is expected is at 9:05 p.m. but there will be things going on in Columbus beginning around 7 p.m.
