Illinois man charged with neglect after dropping off child outside apartment building

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Illinois man made his initial appearance in a Dodge County courtroom on Wednesday after being charged with neglect for leaving his 5-year-old child alone outside of the apartment building of the child’s mother on Monday.

Anthony Skaug faces a felony count of child neglect and could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision if convicted.

Skaug appeared in front of Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $500 signature bond with the condition that he does not have contact or communication with the victims in the case or their residence.

According to the criminal complaint:

Horicon Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of South Division Street on Monday at 5:35 p.m. for a 5-year-old boy who has been left out in the cold and was crying.

A bystander, who called 911, was playing football and heard the child crying. The man walked up to the child and the child told the man that his father dropped him off and he was trying to get into his mother’s house. The man did see a key in the door, but the child was not able to open it and no one was home. The man said that he thought the child was outside about 15 to 20 minutes before he made contact with him.

A neighbor, who was watching the boy’s brothers, took custody of the boy. She said that she was not aware that the boy was going to be dropped off at her home. The mother had left a message with Skaug that the neighbor was watching her children.

Skaug was later located in Beaver Dam. He was concerned about his child, however did not want to answer law enforcement’s questions.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 5.