Improvements in downtown Columbus, a housing development and business expansions in 2023

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the New Year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Columbus City Administrator Kyle Ellefson submitted the following responses to questions asked about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023?

2023 is setting up to be another busy year in Columbus building on our momentum as we work on several priorities and projects, and focus on strengthening our networks and connections in and around the community. Our newest Tax Increment District in Columbus has matched a resurgence of interest in our downtown, and there are several business projects underway, and several more being planned. There is always room for continued improvement, but I am really proud of the investments being made, adding to the overall activity and character downtown that is reminiscent of some of our most successful times.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022?

In addition to the activity at several locations downtown, we have also seen the expansion begin at Columbus Self Storage, Fromm Foods has an expansion project, we have two substantial multi-family projects that are virtually ready to go, and we were thrilled that Auburn Ridge joined our community in a recently vacant spot. Just important as these developments though, is our renewed effort to improve our connection and communication with our business community on 2023. Our existing base of businesses is certainly part of how we got to where we are today, but they also play an ongoing role in our ongoing success, and will be critical to our future as well. In 2023 we plan to engage some of our key partners to listen to the business community and learn where the city can be the most effective in our efforts.

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023 and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well?

Stormwater and flooding are areas where the City Council has devoted a significant amount of their attention, and our Engineer has recently submitted a comprehensive stormwater analysis that identifies dozens of projects and infrastructure needs. Some of these are relatively urgent, while others are routine or maintenance items, but they all have a level of importance and are being evaluated. The one lingering issue now that we have the projects and estimated costs will be how the funding for these projects will be provided.

Housing is another area of focus for the City, as we haven’t seen an adequate level of buildable lots on the market, which has resulted in stifled new construction growth. As we move into 2023, the City will continue having conversations with multiple developers and land owners in an effort to encourage residential development and to identify opportunities for the City to participate in projects if it makes sense to do so.

What road projects will occur in 2023?

Folsom Street, between Farnham and Waterloo streets, will be our major street project in 2023, and will be fully reconstructed with new utilities and infrastructure. Because we experienced contractor delays in 2022, several of our routine maintenance projects were delayed, and will be doubled up in 2023, so residents may see additional crack filling and chip sealing in addition to some mill and overlay work.