Industrial park and business park expansions to be seen in Waupun in 2023

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the New Year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve submitted the following responses to questions asked about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023?

Maybe the most substantial change Waupun will see in 2023 is with the expansion of the Waupun Industrial Park and further expansion of the Heritage Ridge Business Park near the travel plaza. The Industrial Park expansion supports the construction of a three-phased agribusiness project with United Cooperative. We have had a long-standing goal to support expansion of that land in an effort to diversify our local economy and this is a significant step forward in achieving that goal. The project brings both tax base and jobs the community and fuels further development in the area. Within the Heritage Ridge Business Park, we will see completion of a construction project by All Phase Heating & Cooling and the addition of Bayberry Lane to pave the way for further development that the City is working on in the area.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022?

2023 will bring the first phase of operations online with the United Cooperative project. The full project with this developer will take until 2025 to complete. Additionally, All Phase Heating and Cooling will open in their new location in Heritage Ridge and we are working on a number of development opportunities in this area. As we look broader across the community, 2022 brought a number of new business starts to the community, resulting in renovation of the former Rock Shop into what is now Stone & Suede. This has been a catalyst for further change and we are in discussion with a number of prospective businesses looking to locate in Waupun. There is a significant renovation underway to the former Goose Shot restaurant, located at 5 W Main St., and we anticipate a new restaurant and bakery opening in that space in 2023. Reiki Essentials and Sacred Firefly are expanding into a larger space located at 321 E Main St. In 2022, the owners of Silverback Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy acquired and renovated space at 2 E Franklin St to relocate that business there. This paved the way for the opening of Mr. Storage and Modern Mercantile in the final quarter of 2022. Into 2023, we expect to see My Property Shoppe relocate to additional space being renovated in this building, paving the way for the addition of new retail space in downtown Waupun. In addition, we are expecting Wind & Unwined to complete an expansion of their existing coffee shop to open in 2023.

What road projects will occur in 2023?

One project that the entire community is looking forward to is the replacement of the railroad crossing on Main Street. It has taken a number of years to work with WI & Southern to reach agreement on the needed repairs and that work will complete in the Summer of 2023. Additionally and as previously mention, Wilson and Shaler Drives will extend in the Waupun Industrial Park and Bayberry Lane will extend in the Heritage Ridge Business Park. Aside from those new roadways, we are working a number of mill and overlay projects including:

• Taylor St. (Howard to Brandon)

• Rensway (Fox Lake to W. Lincoln)

• Wilcox St. (Washington to S. Grove)

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023 and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well?

ISSUES:

Our 2020 demographic data (US Census) shows we are decreasing in population. The primary contributor to this decrease comes from the closure of a cell hall at Waupun Correctional Institution. Our new residential data tells us a different story. Housing starts continue to be strong and suggest our non-incarcerated population is growing. While that is important to understand, an overall decrease in population on paper challenges our future growth and the type of development we are able to attract.

Like most of Wisconsin, our 2020 Census data shows our population continues to age. As labor force participation rates decline, workforce attraction and retention make staffing of essential services difficult, and challenge our economic growth as employers find it increasingly difficult to hire needed talent. Factors such as lack of available/affordable childcare, transit and housing must be addressed to help overcome this issue. On all fronts, this list of issues are national issues that we will need to try to influence at our local level to remain strong.

There is a national trend toward less volunteerism. Our data shows that for all of 2021 and 2022, we have lacked adequate numbers of volunteer responders for emergency calls with call volumes increasing. Long-dedicated volunteers, fewer or limited availability of volunteers, and busy personal lives for everyone each impact our response levels for both firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders (EMRs). As this trend continues, we must evaluate and evolve staffing models for emergency services to ensure sustainability of our response systems over the long term and this will be a major undertaking in 2023.

To attract new residents and the workforce needed to support our economy, we need to continue to invest in our schools, housing and other quality of life assets and amenities that make our community an attractive place to live, work and play. We will need to balance this need with capital and equipment needs. Specifically, we must plan for the replacement of our 30-year-old ladder truck for fire and address long-deferred maintenance needs at several key public facilities.

As it pertains to this last point, it is important to understand the fiscal condition of the City. We have two primary means for paying for essential services. The first being shared revenues received from the State of WI. Over the past 10 years, shared revenues have declined modestly, however, costs have not. In looking back, the State would have needed to adjust shared revenues by more than $400,000 to keep pace with inflation. Because that has not happened, more burden has shifted to the local taxpayer, which is the second primary method we have for paying for essential services. However, tax levies are subject to levy limits and we are entering a time where inflation paired with inadequate revenue will challenge the City’s ability to maintain essential services as we hit against our levy limit. As a community, we will need to work together to identify priorities that shape what essential services look like in the future.

PROMISING:

As we enter 2023, we are advancing work under a $4.9 million Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant to construct a new senior center. This facility will be transformational for the community because it will bring a variety of community partners together under one roof to address the needs of residents of all ages. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting project in 2023. Construction is expected to begin next year and will finalize in 2024.

Our most recent developments in the Waupun Industrial Park and Heritage Ridge Business Park move us closer toward our goal of fully developing the US 151 corridor. We are working on additional housing development opportunities in this area with the goal of extending Shaler Drive fully from Mayfair Drive to the travel plaza over time.

American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds secured by the city will be obligated in 2023. A lengthy list of needs exists. ARPA funds are one-time funds meant to be transformative for the community as it works through pandemic recovery. Community input will help shape distribution of those funds. Listening sessions with the community are planned for January of 2023

Anything else you would like citizens to know about the upcoming year?

Waupun Utilities’ new wastewater treatment facility will come online in 2023. This state-of-the-art facility is underwritten by a USDA grant and low interest loan and positions the community to reduce impact on the environment and meet stringent compliance standards well into the future.

