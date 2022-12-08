 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate, accused in 2019 Christmas Eve attack, headed to trial

JUNEAU – An inmate, who is charged with stabbing a Waupun Correctional Officer 13 times and biting another one on the wrist the Christmas Eve of 2019, was scheduled on Thursday to a three-day trial in a Dodge County Courtroom.

Gregg P. Phillips, 43, is currently housed in Green Bay Correctional Institution. He faces felony charges of attempted homicide, two counts of battery by prisoner and one count of substantial battery. He could be sentenced to up to 75 additional years in prison if found guilty of all the offenses. Phillips is already serving two consecutive life prison terms without any chance for parole.

Phillips was convicted in 2005 of killing his girlfriend and a bystander while also injuring two others during a shooting spree at the Comfort Suites in Oak Creek on Nov. 5, 2004.

According to the most recent criminal complaint:

Phillips used a shank to stab a correctional officer in the upper back, neck and head while he was in the recreational area of the prison around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2019.

Gregg Phillips

Phillips

Another correctional officer who attempted to assist was bitten on the wrist. According to the complaint, a video showed Phillips talking to the correctional officer in a non-threatening way before attacking him from behind. Phillips allegedly made 26 stabbing-type motions with the victim being able to deflect a number of the strikes.

The first correctional officer was stabilized at the prison, transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital and then transported to UW Hospital in Madison. The correctional officer told investigators that Phillips said to him following the attack, “It’s nothing personal, it just had to be a blue shirt. It had to be a blue shirt to die.”

The correctional officer had six wounds to his head toward the back of his scalp, two wounds to his neck and five wounds to his back. The second correctional officer was treated at Waupun Memorial Hospital before being released.

The trial is scheduled July 24 to 26. 

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

