Inmate found guilty of drug possession in Waupun prison

JUNEAU – A former inmate of a John C. Burke Correctional Institution inmate entered a plea to reduced charges but did not dodge another prison sentence after possessing contraband in a Waupun prison in 2020.

Michael Moore is currently in Racine Correctional Institute. He appeared in Dodge County Circuit Court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to a charge of possession of an illegal item by an inmate.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia dismissed but read into the record an additional felony charge in the case. Moore was sentenced to two years in prison to be served consecutively to any sentence previously imposed. In addition he was ordered to spend two years on extended supervision.

He is serving time for possession of a firearm and has a mandatory release date in 2024.

According to the criminal complaint:

Staff at John C. Burke Correctional Institution, 900 S. Madison St., notified the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on May 20, 2020, that a bag was found in a ditch outside of the prison. Items in the bag included three bags of chewing tobacco, seven cellphones and chargers, marijuana, cocaine and two tubes of Krazy glue.

According to the complaint, Department of Correction phone transcripts showed that Michael Moore and Derrell Pickett, who were inmates at the facility, were involved in the plan to leave the contraband near the main entrance of the prison. The calls allegedly revealed that Louis Moore and Laketa Taylor were in contact with the two and had dropped off the items.

Pickett was also found guilty of possession of illegal articles by an inmate and was ordered to spend 5½ years in prison.

Taylor has a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 10.