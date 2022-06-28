 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iron Ridge man pronounced dead following dump truck crash

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TOWN OF HUBBARD – A 67-year-old Iron Ridge man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m. when the dump truck he was driving overturned.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Highway S at Highway WS.

The initial investigation showed the man was operating a 1999 Kenworth dump truck that was traveling west on Highway S approaching Highway WS. The dump truck failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed both lanes of Highway S, entered a driveway, crossed over railroad tracks, vaulted and overturned.

The male driver and only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Iron Ridge Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Iron Ridge First Responders, Horicon EMS, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Iron Ridge Police Department, DCERT and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

