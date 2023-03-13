There’s an old Irish blessing that goes, “For each petal of the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day.”

Those days are likely to be found in Beaver Dam during this weekend’s ShamRock’n Bar Crawl. Taking place at several businesses in town from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the event will undoubtedly recall another Irish blessing that states, “May your open heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.”

The free event — participants must be age 21 or older — will showcase local establishments eager for guests to have a fine time.

There will be free shuttle rides at Ooga Brewing Company, Thirsty Beaver, Topper’s Tap and the 200 block of Front Street. Anyone who rides the shuttle gets green beads.

They might need them for luck during the Chase the Leprechaun Challenge. Leprechauns will be hidden in all participating locations. Guests are encouraged to pick up a game card at one of the locations and mark it up, highlighting where each leprechaun is hiding. Participants leave their finished cards with a bartender and hope their name gets drawn for prizes on March 21.

There is another chance to win prizes with the Make a Scene in Green Costume Contest. Participants are encouraged to dress in their St. Patrick’s Day best and get photos taken from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night at Dragon’s Den Lounge. Winners will be announced on March 21.

Thirsty Beaver will have entertainment and Irish-themed food and drink available throughout the festival, as will Johnny’s Lounge, including green Jell-O shots and T-shirt giveaways. Damsels will feature Irish food and drink classics, including corned beef and cabbage and bangers and mash. Palenque Mexican Bar and Grill will have margarita specials.

Ooga Brewing Company, Dragon’s Den Lounge, Topper’s Tap, Riverfront Wine Bar, Stormy’s Music Venue, and Art on the Town WI – The Studio will also be participating.

All food and beverage specials are subject to change.

“I really enjoy this time of year and I am excited to indulge in it all,” said Brenda Mueller, general manager of Damsels and Dam Chicken.

She’s looking forward to celebrating with the community. “The people of this community,” she said, “are what speaks to me the most. Throughout my time in the area, I have met so many wonderful people.”

Come Saint Patrick’s Day weekend, she’ll meet more. Perhaps she’ll say, to Beaver Dam celebrants, an old Irish saying: “A best friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.” Not so hard to find if you’re lucky enough to live in Beaver Dam.