Jersey Mike’s to open in Frances Court

A tasty treat that began on the Jersey Shore will soon open in Beaver Dam as Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Frances Court Shopping Center on Beaver Dam’s north side.

The franchise, located at 106 Frances Lane, is one of many owned by Kyle Rowe of Waupun.

“My wife and I are both grew up in this area,” said Rowe. “We lived in Fall River for quite a while and built a house in Waupun to be close to our operations in the area. I’ve always been looking at Beaver Dam. It has always been on our radar and the location and the timing lined up with our circumstances. We’re pretty excited about it because we feel it’s as local as it can get and we’re serving a bunch of friends and family where we have our home.”

He continued, “We like this location. It’s stretched out far enough that we’re not right on top of fellow competitors. It’s in a busy spot that continues to grow. It seems to fit the bill for what we were looking for.”

The Rowes’ other franchises are located in Fond du Lac, Oshkosh, Kohler, Neenah and Sheboygan.

The former pizza store was gutted to suit the new franchise, with new walls, flooring, equipment and décor. Opening is dependent on a number of factors including construction, equipment availability and hiring.

Sometime in November or December is the anticipated target date.

“We started with a blank gray box. It was reconfigured and we’re waiting for final permits and things of that nature before we can go any further,” said Rowe. “We’re still looking for management and people to help us facilitate the opening of this store. That’s a hard part of the equation wherever you are.”

“We’re excited to just basically get into the community,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of great contacts with people that we know from the area. We plan to support local charities, local schools and things of that nature, and to build a rapport with the community.”

Jersey Mike’s Subs started in 1956 as Mike's Subs in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Mike was unique in that the product he was offering was a relatively new item in American society – the submarine sandwich. For five years he built the business into a thriving landmark, and was a pioneer of the authentic sub sandwich.

In 1971, Peter Cancro was a high school student in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He began working at Mike's Subs at the age of 14. When Cancro was a senior in high school, he overheard the owner discussing selling the business. Peter approached his football coach and said, "Hey coach, Mike's Sub shop is for sale, and I'm interested in buying it. Can you help me out?" The coach was also a banker who backed his loan.

Today, Peter Cancro is CEO of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc., overseeing more than 2,000 locations open and under development. Despite the title, Cancro still jumps behind the counter to test his skills and demonstrate his passion for the product and the customer. He tries to instill that passion in every store he enters and with every franchisee he meets.

Passion is a good word to also describe Rowe’s dedication, who has pioneered bringing the company to southcentral Wisconsin.

“I spent 20 years in the automotive industry and about six years ago I found myself in a Jersey Mike’s in Hudson, Wisconsin,” Rowe recalled. “I fell in love with the brand, with the approach to how they prepare and make sandwiches. The food is outstanding and that’s why I’ve opened the stores in the area. Our approach to food is not rocket science, but it works."

"We slice our vegetables fresh every day," he said. "We don’t dump anything out of bags. We cook bacon fresh every morning on a flat top. We proof all of our own bread in-house on a daily basis. All of our sandwiches are fresh and made to order. We slice every single piece of meat or cheese in front of your face, as you order it."

Plans for opening will be announced closer to the date. Rowe has plans to open several more locations in the future.