Jim Mielke stepping down: Dodge County Administrator to retire

JUNEAU – Jim Mielke, Dodge County’s first administrator, is stepping down from his position as of June 1.

The announcement was made March 7 at the Executive Committee meeting in the Administration Building as part of the administrator’s monthly report.

In a letter handed to committee members Mielke wrote, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as Dodge County Administrator. I have enjoyed it. The teamwork, collaboration and support received over the past 13 ½ years has been greatly appreciated. The opportunity to work with so many dedicated and hard working professionals to deliver high quality programs and services to the county has been very rewarding. I wish all the best to Dodge County.”

Mielke indicated he would be sending his resignation to county employees and county board supervisors later in the day.

“It has been a good fit. I turned 64 last week and now it’s time to move on to the next chapter,” he said. “I want to thank the committees for their support; the board for its support. When I got this job it was like a dream come true. It has been a very great experience. ”

Mielke was preceded by Administrative Secretary Garland Lichtenberg, who served the county 28 years before retiring around 2007.

“You did us a fine job Jim,” said committee/board chairman Russ Kottke, who with several other long-term members of the county board will not be seeking re-election in April. “When we hired him as the first administrator we never expected that he would stay 13 years. That’s not the trend. It doesn’t generally work that way, but it did for us. We’ve been very fortunate and we thank you for your service.”

Those present gave Mielke a round of applause.

