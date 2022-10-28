 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Johnson, Michels make campaign stop in Beaver Dam

  • 0

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels made a stop on the campaign trail in Beaver Dam on Friday.

The nationwide Patriot Tour made a stop in Beaver Dam on Friday. The summer-long fundraiser for veterans concludes Sept. 17 in Erie, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman, State Representative Mark Born and state treasurer candidate John Lieber also spoke to the crowd of about 100  who attended the rally at the Food Pride on North Spring Street.

“We are so blessed as Republicans that we have men and women of integrity representing us, representing Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “It’s not the same on the other side of the aisle.”

Johnson said that Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, who is running against Sen. Johnson, does not support law enforcement.

“Why is it that these Democratic leaders want to fundamentally transform our country that is a phenomenal force for good in the world?” Johnson asked.

People are also reading…

Michels is the co-owner of Michels Corporation and believes his background will help to create more jobs and help the economy. However, he said his focus also includes returning election integrity to the state of Wisconsin, education reform, including universal school choice, and reducing crime in Wisconsin.

“One more thing I will do, from my first day in the office to my last day in the office, I will always be about jobs and the economy,” Michels said. “I’m not just a candidate up here talking about creating jobs. I have done it. I have created thousands of jobs: thousands of non-union jobs and thousands of union jobs. Tony Evers has never even run a lemonade stand. I can read a balance sheet. I can read an income statement.”

Born, who resides in Beaver Dam, said the momentum before the election is building, "as long as we all work the next 11 days to make sure we have strong Republican majorities from the legislature in Wisconsin to help Ron Johnson back in Washington, and to send a Republican governor to Madison, so we have someone to work with,” Born said.

GALLERY: A PERFECT FALL DAY

Shoppers enjoyed a perfect fall day as they looked through crafts, produce and other treasures Saturday at the Beaver Dam Farmers Market.

1 of 7

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Green Bay resident's stamp collection offers unique look into Wisconsin history

Green Bay resident's stamp collection offers unique look into Wisconsin history

Green Bay resident Bill Robinson began collecting stamps in the 1950’s, adding to his collection what he considered the most unique or rare pieces of postage. He later turned his hobby into a career, assuming a role as a stamp auctioneer. Seventy years on, as he battles dementia, Robinson’s family is handing the old correspondences off to an auction house in New York, where President and CEO Charles Epting has deemed the collection “the most important offering of Wisconsin postal history of all time."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News