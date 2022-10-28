Johnson, Michels make campaign stop in Beaver Dam

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels made a stop on the campaign trail in Beaver Dam on Friday.

U.S. Representative Glenn Grothman, State Representative Mark Born and state treasurer candidate John Lieber also spoke to the crowd of about 100 who attended the rally at the Food Pride on North Spring Street.

“We are so blessed as Republicans that we have men and women of integrity representing us, representing Wisconsin,” Johnson said. “It’s not the same on the other side of the aisle.”

Johnson said that Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, who is running against Sen. Johnson, does not support law enforcement.

“Why is it that these Democratic leaders want to fundamentally transform our country that is a phenomenal force for good in the world?” Johnson asked.

Michels is the co-owner of Michels Corporation and believes his background will help to create more jobs and help the economy. However, he said his focus also includes returning election integrity to the state of Wisconsin, education reform, including universal school choice, and reducing crime in Wisconsin.

“One more thing I will do, from my first day in the office to my last day in the office, I will always be about jobs and the economy,” Michels said. “I’m not just a candidate up here talking about creating jobs. I have done it. I have created thousands of jobs: thousands of non-union jobs and thousands of union jobs. Tony Evers has never even run a lemonade stand. I can read a balance sheet. I can read an income statement.”

Born, who resides in Beaver Dam, said the momentum before the election is building, "as long as we all work the next 11 days to make sure we have strong Republican majorities from the legislature in Wisconsin to help Ron Johnson back in Washington, and to send a Republican governor to Madison, so we have someone to work with,” Born said.