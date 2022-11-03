Juneau man arrested for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 65-year-old Juneau man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Robert Kratofil could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for each count.

Kratofil appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim. Seim set a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he does not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with minors and does not use the internet.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective investigated a Cybertip on Oct. 21 that led them to believe that Kratofil had uploaded eight images of child pornography to Microsoft Bing.

On Monday, the detective applied for a search warrant for Kratofil’s home and all cellular phone and other digital devices possessed by him. The search warrant was executed on Tuesday and Kratofil was cooperative with law enforcement. Child sexual assault material was located on a computer with many images of child pornography viewed on the desktop and downloads.

Kratofil allegedly told deputies that he estimated to have 100-200 photos of child sexual abuse material abuse on his computer. He also provided the sheriff’s office with the password for the computer. He allegedly acknowledged that he was guilty for possessing the child sexual abuse material and was apologetic.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.