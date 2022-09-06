Juneau man found guilty of possession of child porn

JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Juneau man was found guilty Tuesday of three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Slayton entered guilty pleas to the three counts. Dodge County Circuit Judge Kristine Snow accepted his pleas and found him guilty. Additional similar charges will be considered for sentencing purposes.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective began investigating a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 5. Dropbox reported in August that four images of child pornography were uploaded in the cloud-based storage service.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for information in the Dropbox account. The data included three PDF files, one Microsoft Word document and two zip files containing 62.2 megabytes of data containing 224 files. Ten child pornography images were located.

The detective did not have to go far to find Slayton. He had applied for employment with the Sheriff’s Office and the detective was in contact with him while pretending to do a background check. The detective found out that Slayton was interested in a position in the jail, and he planned on finishing getting his degree. Slayton agreed to come to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. However, while there, Slayton was questioned about the child pornography, which he denied uploading to Dropbox. Slayton denied anyone else using his computer.

Slayton was identified in the records from Dropbox with the email address Slayton had given the Sheriff's Office. The IP address was registered as being accessible to Slayton at his Juneau home.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Nov. 14.