Juneau man found guilty of stealing rental car

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Juneau man was found guilty stealing a 2018 Ford Festiva that he previously had rented.

Gregg Mitchell entered a no contest plea to the felony count of theft. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted the plea and found him guilty while dismissing and reading in several other cases including a similar 2020 case.

According to the criminal complaint, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, W9666 Beaver Land Parkway, reported on July 12, 2019, that Mitchell had rented a car on June 20 and had not returned it. The 2018 silver Ford Fiesta was supposed to be a one-day rental.

Law enforcement was able to get in contact with Mitchell who said that he had returned the car in Madison, but he could not remember the exact day. The rental company did not have any record of it being returned at another location. The vehicle was later located on the street near Mitchell’s building.

A telephone scheduling conference will be held on May 3.

