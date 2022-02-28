Juneau man found guilty of stealing rental car

JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Juneau man was found guilty stealing a 2018 Ford Festiva that he previously had rented.
Gregg Mitchell entered a no contest plea to the felony count of theft. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted the plea and found him guilty while dismissing and reading in several other cases including a similar 2020 case.
According to the criminal complaint, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, W9666 Beaver Land Parkway, reported on July 12, 2019, that Mitchell had rented a car on June 20 and had not returned it. The 2018 silver Ford Fiesta was supposed to be a one-day rental.
Law enforcement was able to get in contact with Mitchell who said that he had returned the car in Madison, but he could not remember the exact day. The rental company did not have any record of it being returned at another location. The vehicle was later located on the street near Mitchell’s building.
A telephone scheduling conference will be held on May 3.
People are also reading…
Dodge County Most Wanted listed for February
BOOKER VICTOR FEB22.pdf
FORTMANN NATHAN FEB22.pdf
GUADALAJARA MIGUEL FEB22.pdf
JONES JERMEL FEB22.pdf
PATTON CHASE FEB22.pdf
SHOLUND ZACHARY FEB22.pdf
TOYER EDWARD FEB22.pdf
WILLIAMS DOUGLAS FEB22.pdf
ZAVALA DAVID FEB22.pdf
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.