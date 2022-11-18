Juneau man sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child pornography

JUNEAU — A 19-year-old Juneau man was sentenced earlier this week to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Jeremy Slayton was found guilty of three counts of possession of child pornography in September.

He was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Judge Kristine Snow on Monday. In addition to the time in prison, Slayton must spend five years on extended supervision. As conditions of his supervision, he must undergo a sex offender assessment and follow through with recommendations. He also may not have a computer or internet access without prior approval. He also must pay $19,000 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint in the case:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective began investigating a report by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 5. Dropbox reported in August that four images of child pornography were uploaded in the cloud-based storage service.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for information in the Dropbox account. The data included three PDF files, one Microsoft Word document and two zip files containing 62.2 megabytes of data containing 224 files. Ten child pornography images were located.

The detective did not have to go far to find Slayton. He had applied for employment with the Sheriff’s Office and the detective was in contact with him while pretending to do a background check.

The detective discovered that Slayton was interested in a position with the jail. Slayton agreed to come to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview. However, while there, Slayton was questioned about the child pornography, which he denied uploading to Dropbox. Slayton denied anyone else using his computer.

Slayton was identified in the records from Dropbox with the email address Slayton had given the Sheriff’s Office.

The IP address was registered as being accessible to Slayton at his Juneau home.