Jury finds Portage man guilty of 8th OWI

JUNEAU – A Dodge County jury found a 54-year-old Portage man guilty of his 8th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Tuesday during a two-day trial.

Wesley Gayan faces up to 7½ years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision during sentencing, which is scheduled on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Gayan was pulled over on State Highway 33 on Dec. 16, 2019, near North Crystal Lake Road after a county sergeant observed a headlight that was out.

The complaint says that the sergeant observed a thick, white film on Gayan’s tongue and a lip-smacking noise as they spoke, reporting that Gayan’s eyes were glossy and that he was rocking back and forth.

He was searched with jacket and shoes removed and no weapons or contraband were located.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy conducted field sobriety tests and saw that Gayan had severe “cotton mouth,” sounding like someone eating mashed potatoes. Gayan allegedly said that it was caused from sugar in grape soda. The complaint says Gayan was believed to be impaired and operating under the influence following the tests and he was arrested. He registered a 0.0 on a preliminary breath test.

A drug recognition expert who later evaluated Gayan at Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam said Gayan was under the influence of stimulants and narcotics, making him unable to safely operate a motor vehicle.

Gayan was previously convicted of OWI in 1990, three times in 1991, 1997, 2000 and 2006.