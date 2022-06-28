 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jury trial scheduled for Theresa man accused of fighting brother over Xbox

JUNEAU – A jury trial has been scheduled for a 36-year-old Theresa man who faces felony charges after allegedly getting in an argument with his brother when he was asked to return an Xbox controller.

Timothy McCormick Jr. faces a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. If found guilty of the felony count, he could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers from the village of Theresa were sent to a home in Theresa on Dec. 17 at 4:50 p.m. for a domestic disturbance complaint. A man reported that he was bleeding from his head after getting into a physical altercation with McCormick.

When police arrived, the victim was standing outside and blood was observed on his head, arms, clothing and face. He had a gash above his eye and told the officers that he had lent his brother an Xbox controller and was attempting to get it back.

According to the complaint, the man said that McCormick hit him in the face three times and then the victim grabbed McCormick around the neck in order to stop being attacked.

The man was transported to Aurora Medical Center Washington County for treatment and received five stitches.

McCormick had been placed in the police vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. When the officer returned to his vehicle, he could smell marijuana. The smell had not been present prior to McCormick being placed in the vehicle. McCormick admitted that he had a pipe and a marijuana bag in his pocket. He also admitted to fighting with his brother.

McCormick's trial was scheduled during a telephone call on Wednesday and the trial is set for Nov. 16.

Timothy McCormick jr

MCCORMICK

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

