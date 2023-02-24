The original cream cheese may still have what it takes after winning the Best of Class in the cream cheese category during the 21st biannual U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Green Bay this week.

Kraft Heinz Company-Beaver Dam participated in the contest and won Best of Class for the Cream Cheese category.

“Congratulations to Kraft-Heinz and Beaver Dam employees on their award winning Beaver Dam made Philadelphia Cream Cheese,” Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said. “We are proud of this great accomplishment by our local business but not completely surprised. We know Philadelphia is the best and especially when it is made in Beaver Dam.”

Andy Stommel, a 10-year employee in the Quality Department with Kraft Heinz, submitted the product for judging.

“This year we entered our Philadelphia Original cream cheese brick,” Stommel said. “This product has been made in Beaver Dam since 1928.”

Michelle Terwilliger, plant manager, added: “I am so proud of our employees. It is an honor to be recognized for the quality product our employees produce.”

Philadelphia Cream Cheese was introduced in 1872 in New York.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association hosts the contest biennially. Dairy manufacturers from across the nation enter their cheeses, butters, and yogurts for technical judgment. Over 2,000 entrants from across the nation entered the competition.

“While not an expert judge, I do know and love cream cheese, and I am not surprised they won,” Beaver Dam Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst said.

“Kraft Heinz has a winning combination with a tried-and-true recipe and great employees who produce it with quality and consistent execution every day,” she said.

Kraft was not alone in placing well in the competition. Specialty Cheese in Reeseville won Best of Class for Latin American Style Fresh Cheeses.

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg