Kwik Trip looking at updating location in Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday, Jan. 17 the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.

The proposal will be discussed during the council’s committee of the whole at Columbus City Hall.

The proposal calls for a vehicle entry for the car wash located on the north side of the site so it will allow vehicles to wait without impeding traffic flow. According to documents submitted to the city, the Kwik Trip would continue to operate 24 hours a day. The products sold at the store would be similar to those sold at other Kwik Trips in the Midwest.

The Columbus Plan Commission reviewed the applications at its meeting on Thursday as well.

Kwik Trip tore down the oldest Kwik Trip in Beaver Dam in 2021 after building a larger Kwik Trip gas station across the street on Madison Street. They built a car wash at the site of the former Kwik Trip.

GALLLERY: Columbus celebrates winning team Columbus 1.jpg Columbus 2.jpg Columbus 3.jpg Columbus 4.jpg Columbus 5.jpg Columbus 6.jpg Columbus 7.jpg Columbus 8.jpg Columbus 9.jpg