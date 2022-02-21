Lady Liberty takes unlawful Beaver Dam field trip

A 6-foot statue stolen from a local business has been recovered.

Beaver Dam Police Department received a report Friday afternoon that a Statue of Liberty replica that sat near the entrance to Annabelle’s Ice Cream Parlor, 301 Front St., had been stolen overnight.

The owners of Annabelle’s, Ann and Jason Loppnow, offered a $500 reward for information that leads to a conviction in a social media post.

“She's a unique design statue that's irreplaceable! We're heart broken. It was a treasure to us,” they wrote in the post.

The police were informed at about 8 a.m. Sunday that the owners were picking up the statue from Edgewater Park. It had been placed in the pavilion next to the picnic tables. The Loppnows credited Brenda and Chris Kuhl for spotting the statue and alerting them to its whereabouts.

The statue suffered no damage other than a broken bulb and glass torch.

The Annabelle’s parking lot was the location of another theft in November 2019 when a purple Christmas tree designated for a nonprofit organization was stolen in broad daylight.

C.A.R.E. for Dodge County, an addiction recovery organization, requested the tree from the downtown business to adorn their Beaver Dam Holiday Parade float.

The Loppnows took to social media after that theft, as well. It was not recovered, but several people stepped up with donations to replace the tree.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.