Laptops coming to Dodge County Board

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board will be keeping up with the times when it switches to laptops for easier access to information and voting this month.

Individual training has already begun with the Hewlitt-Packard Pavilion units recycled from the Health & Human Services Department. They were purchased two years ago to help deal with COVID-19 demands (such as social distancing and remote working). Funds were obtained through the Wisconsin Department of Administration through “Routes to Recovery.” The total cost for 55 laptops was approximately $22,000.

Those units have since been replaced with sturdier commercial-grade units. The consumer-grade 14-inch units have an expected life expectancy of four years.

“They can also be used as tablets,” said Information Technology Director Justin Reynolds. “Board members will receive a bag, a power cord and the laptop. It’s primarily for immediate access to data, files, packets and agendas. They can have limited communication with each other, although they have to be careful to avoid having a quorum.”

Finding 55 units in a time of high demand was a challenge two years ago, so making full use of them was a primary consideration for the Information Technology Committee.

“We had to check 11 different stores to get five at a time,” Reynolds said. “Luckily we got some discounts for buying so many at once. They all had to be the same model to make it possible for us to manage them efficiently.”

The need is urgent because the “clickers” which are installed on members’ desks in the county boardroom are wearing out. They have been in place for the last 10 years and are becoming obsolete.

“The old devices are radio frequency devices. Now people rely on apps on an I-phone, or laptop or another device,” said Reynolds. “We considered the options and decided to repurpose what we already had. They have at least two years of life in them, and they’re appropriate for what we want them to do.”

The laptops will be handed out starting June 7, with county board members expected to be practiced and ready for the June 21st monthly board meeting.

“We invited all county board members to come and pick them up individually,” said Reynolds. “That way we can provide individual training, making sure that they can log in, and they’re ready for the 21st. Right away they can receive their emails and receive packets. They’ll be able to vote, although they’ll still be able to use the clickers until we complete the transition.”

He doesn’t anticipate any problems with the transition, nor does County Clerk Karen Gibson.

“I think with the assistance of the IT Department it should go fine,” Gibson said.

“We welcome the opportunity to do one-on-one trainings," said Reynolds. “That way they can ask the questions that they need. Overall everyone will ask different questions. One might forget his/her password. One might have a technical issue in terms of the laptop itself."

"We probably won’t be able to support their home environment because that’s really up to them, but they can add their home wireless," he said. "They can add a printer at home. There is a kiosk in our office to help with any printing needs that they might have. We’ll show them some ‘tips and tricks,’ and they can call our help desk any time that they have trouble. We have spares and an alternative smaller device for voting."

He added, "Our goal is to maintain the county board schedule without disrupting it with technology glitches. There will be some but we’ll work through them. The county board is patient, they’re knowledgeable and we’re looking forward to working with them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.