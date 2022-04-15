LeRoy Meats honored with 9 awards in state competition

Savory, crispy, tasty, juicy were all words used to describe the exceptional quality of meat products presented in competition at the 82nd annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors held April 8-10 in Madison.

The Wisconsin meat product competition is the largest of its kind in the country. Meat processing plants and meat markets from throughout the state this year entered 476 individual products into 36 product categories, as well as three categories in the Midwestern Open. The size of the product show demonstrates the important role that sausage and processed meats play in the state’s meat industry and among consumers across the state.

Five awards were handed out in each category: grand champion, reserve grand champion, champion, reserve champion and honorable mention. Area meat processors fared well in the competition, bringing home quite a bit of hardware.

LeRoy Meats & Catering of Horicon and Fox Lake was a top-achiever at the convention, receiving nine total awards. Scott Hurst, owner of LeRoy Meats, said his team was thrilled to be honored in so many categories.

“You’re lucky if you win one award sometimes, so winning nine is great, it’s the best we’ve ever done,” he said. “Our brats won a lot of awards this year, we’re known for making specialty flavors and we’re really proud of that.”

LeRoy Meats earned grand champion awards in the three categories of snack sausages, bratwurst-specialty (cooked and un-cured), and fresh specialty poultry sausage. The products that were entered in those classes were its original snack stick, an Italian brat and a chicken cheddar fiesta brat.

They received three reserve grand champion awards in the fresh specialty bratwurst (mango habanero brat), bacon, and boneless poultry products (southwest chicken cheddar brat) categories. Champion awards came in the categories of specialty ring sausage and bratwurst-traditional (cooked and un-cured), and a reserve champion award was picked up in the bratwurst-traditional (smoked, cooked and cured) class.

More than 40 judges including food scientists, out-of-state meat processors and other food industry professionals assessed the numerous products during the product evaluation session on Saturday. Using a scale of 1,000 points, individual products were scored for external appearance and eye-appeal, internal appearance, aroma, and taste.

Two other local markets were recognized for their quality meat products.

Brandon Meats & Sausage of Brandon won four grand champion awards in the categories of bacon, bacon-flavored (peppered bacon), cured specialty meat products (honey ham) and ham-semi boneless. They also earned champion in ring bologna and honorable mention in the fresh gourmet/flavored patty, jerky-restructured and brat-specialty (cooked and un-cured) classes.

Hoff’s United Foods of Brownsville won a grand champion award for its braised pork jowls in the specialty meat entrée category; and champion awards in the categories of bratwurst-specialty (smoked, cooked and cured) and old world dry or semi dry sausage. They also took home honorable mentions in the classes of fresh breakfast sausage links, fresh specialty poultry sausage, cooked summer sausage and small diameter smoked and cooked sausage.

The objective of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors is to work for the advancement and improvement of the meat processing industry by encouraging and fostering high ethical standards of good business practices in the industry.

Hurst said the small meat markets in Wisconsin exchange thoughts and business methods while participating in competitions.

“We get to know these people from all over the state and share ideas, we’re just a great group of friends who learn from each other. We’re really not competitors, we all have our own niche market.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

