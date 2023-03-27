Children entering the children’s section of the Beaver Dam Community Library are now greeted with a toy grocery store to entice young learners to enjoy pretend play while looking for a book.

“Imaginary play is a great way to expand a child’s vocabulary use and imagination,” children’s librarian Sam Jones said. “I really wanted to add something where children could play by themselves, with other children or with their adults.”

Jones said she saw the little grocery store and knew it would be the perfect first pretend play for the library. Children were already excited about it when she brought the boxed up item to the children’s library on March 20.

The little grocery store may even entice some children to go through the stacks of children's books in order to find the perfect book to learn about different food items in the display or about grocery shopping, Jones said.

Library Administrator Sarah Cournoyer said the library board is moving forward with the renovation study. However, they also want to move forward with improvements that the community has been asking for and that will improve the experience for those visiting the library.

“I’m excited Sam found it,” Cournoyer said. “It’s something the library needed.”

Jones said that there is a goal to add more pretend-play items to the library into the future.

Arya Morales and her mother Alex Morales visited the library on Monday and spent some time playing with the new pretend grocery store.

“I’m super happy they added it,” Alex Morales said. “We’ve been going to the Horicon Library because they have a really nice set-up. This is a good start here, and I am glad we got the puzzles back. Pretend play is just great for them in general.”

Close GROUND BREAKING Beaver Dam Community Library Ground breaking ceremony on April 16, 1984. LIBRARY 1984 Beaver Dam Community Library in 1984. LILA SCHULTZ Lila Schultz assisting a child at the Beaver Dam Community Library in 1985. LOIS EHLERT BOOKING SIGNING Lois Ehlert book signing with the Children's Librarian Amy Diljack. LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Little Free Library dedication by the Friends of the the Beaver Dam Community Library in June 2013. In the photo, Friends of the Beaver Dam Community Library Board President Katherine Seigner, Mayor Tom Kennedy, Friends Board Member Jane Bortz. GLOBAL FAIR Guadalupe Parish Dancers from St. Katharine Drexel Parish of Beaver Dam perform at the library's Global Fair in 2011. MINECRAFT PARTY Minecraft Party with Cheri Streich and Nur Zantow in 2014. WORKING ON A DISPLAY Anna Guerndt overlooks Leah Mace as she adds a few final touches on one of the historical displays spread throughout the library. The display Mace is working on is related to the history of children’s books in the library. MPTC LIBRARY STUDENTS Moraine Park Technical College Business Practice Firm interns stand in front of the children’s display. From left are Amanda Cardamone, Vicki Hollenberg, Anna Marie Guerndt, Rebecca Heflin, Leah Mace, Sarah Scheder and LaTasha Bennett. FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY Frances Schmidt, Debra Lang , Bernie Sehloff, Eileen Brower with some of the Friends of the Library. BEAVER DAM COMMUNITY LIBRARY OVER THE YEARS Various photos from the last 30 years at the Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St. GROUND BREAKING Beaver Dam Community Library Ground breaking ceremony on April 16, 1984. LIBRARY 1984 Beaver Dam Community Library in 1984. LILA SCHULTZ Lila Schultz assisting a child at the Beaver Dam Community Library in 1985. LOIS EHLERT BOOKING SIGNING Lois Ehlert book signing with the Children's Librarian Amy Diljack. LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Little Free Library dedication by the Friends of the the Beaver Dam Community Library in June 2013. In the photo, Friends of the Beaver Dam Community Library Board President Katherine Seigner, Mayor Tom Kennedy, Friends Board Member Jane Bortz. GLOBAL FAIR Guadalupe Parish Dancers from St. Katharine Drexel Parish of Beaver Dam perform at the library's Global Fair in 2011. MINECRAFT PARTY Minecraft Party with Cheri Streich and Nur Zantow in 2014. WORKING ON A DISPLAY Anna Guerndt overlooks Leah Mace as she adds a few final touches on one of the historical displays spread throughout the library. The display Mace is working on is related to the history of children’s books in the library. MPTC LIBRARY STUDENTS Moraine Park Technical College Business Practice Firm interns stand in front of the children’s display. From left are Amanda Cardamone, Vicki Hollenberg, Anna Marie Guerndt, Rebecca Heflin, Leah Mace, Sarah Scheder and LaTasha Bennett. FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY Frances Schmidt, Debra Lang , Bernie Sehloff, Eileen Brower with some of the Friends of the Library.