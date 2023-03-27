Children entering the children’s section of the Beaver Dam Community Library are now greeted with a toy grocery store to entice young learners to enjoy pretend play while looking for a book.
“Imaginary play is a great way to expand a child’s vocabulary use and imagination,” children’s librarian Sam Jones said. “I really wanted to add something where children could play by themselves, with other children or with their adults.”
Jones said she saw the little grocery store and knew it would be the perfect first pretend play for the library. Children were already excited about it when she brought the boxed up item to the children’s library on March 20.
The little grocery store may even entice some children to go through the stacks of children's books in order to find the perfect book to learn about different food items in the display or about grocery shopping, Jones said.
Library Administrator Sarah Cournoyer said the library board is moving forward with the renovation study. However, they also want to move forward with improvements that the community has been asking for and that will improve the experience for those visiting the library.
“I’m excited Sam found it,” Cournoyer said. “It’s something the library needed.”
Jones said that there is a goal to add more pretend-play items to the library into the future.
Arya Morales and her mother Alex Morales visited the library on Monday and spent some time playing with the new pretend grocery store.
“I’m super happy they added it,” Alex Morales said. “We’ve been going to the Horicon Library because they have a really nice set-up. This is a good start here, and I am glad we got the puzzles back. Pretend play is just great for them in general.”
