Lincoln Elementary teacher helps student in goal to take up tap

A Lincoln Elementary School student was able to put on a show for his classmates Wednesday when the Elite Dance Centre performed at the school.

After watching the 1978 classic “The Wiz,” fifth grader Tyce Patterson took an interest to tap dancing. And with help from others, he’s been able to follow his goal and learn the skill. Tyce said he was inspired by Nipsey Russell’s Tinman character.

“I just love the Tinman so much,” Tyce said. “I wanted to do what he did.”

Tyce shared his ambitions with his teacher, Jennie Hull-Sell, who made it a mission to help her student meet his goal.

“He has a knack for being creative,” Hull-Sell said. “He has such a strength in that area whether it was drawing or singing or being able to perform.”

Hull-Sell said she wasn’t surprised that he was able to start working on the new skill at home just by watching the movie.

Tyce said he had made his own tap shoes, but it was Hull-Sell that brought the idea to others in the district and got him his first pair of tap shoes. District Director of Student Services Laura Schieffer was able to get the young dancer a pair of tap shoes, but it was another meeting that helped Tyce learn more skills.

Lincoln Elementary School Principal Crystal Bates was able to reach out to Elite Dance Centre and got Tyce in contact with Beaver Dam High School student Manny Wilke, who helped Tyce learn his first dance steps.

“Manny gave me his shoes that he had when he was little,” Tyce said.

Wilke ended up being Tyce’s instructor at Elite Dance Centre.

The two will perform at Beaver Dam High School on Saturday for the Elite Dance Centre dance concert.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

