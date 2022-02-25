Local heroes honored for their efforts in Dodge County in 2021

Dodge County law enforcement honored local law enforcement and community members who stepped up to make a difference in people’s lives over the last year. Those honored included a four-year-old boy who was not in attendance.

Armani Lopez, Juneau, assisted in saving his grandmother’s life on Feb. 16, 2021, and was honored as youth of the year by the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Or

Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski read the award comments while Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal handed out the awards.

“I believe a 4-year-old named Armani L. Lopez would qualify for recognition,” Kaminski read from Dodge County Sheriff Deputy David Trevarthan’s submission. “I responded to an elderly unresponsive subject barricaded in her house in Juneau.”

Lopez had been staying with his grandmother and had called his mother Stephanie Lopez after fearing for his grandmother’s life.

“We found her unable to move and nonverbal on the floor of her kitchen. He did an amazing job assisting me in gaining entry to the residence and is quite frankly a brave little man. I believe she may have died if he had not taken action,” Trevarthan wrote.

Law Enforcement Officers of the Year are Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jeremy McCarty, and Watertown Police Officers Kathy Riedl and Chris Karnatz.

On Oct. 9. McCarty responded to a suicidal woman on the Highway 16 bypass over Highway 26 in the town of Emmett. McCarty was able to approach the woman and pull her to safety. Riedl and Karnatz were able to spot that a 12-year-old boy who was reported to be wielding a knife in an apartment building on Aug. 12 was an autistic youth and were able to calm the boy.

Correctional Officers of the Year are Kevin Kluck from the Dodge County Jail and Kenneth Buresh from the Dodge Correctional Institution.

Kluck was working on May 19 when an inmate attacked a nurse and held her hostage. Kluck worked with his fellow correctional officers to gain compliance of the inmate and his hand was injured during the incident.

Buresh was honored for going out of his way including working an additional 1,000 hours in 2021 without one sick day. Buresh said people are aware of staffing issues, but he felt there are many more people deserving of the award.

Denise Deibert, from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Amber Haumschild, from the Watertown Police Department, were named Support Persons of the Year. Both have went out of their way to help out in their departments this last year.

Citizens of the Year are Steven Smits and Benjamin Strieff. Strieff helped to locate a 14-year-old boy who was missing from Crystal Lake Beach Park July 25. Smit’s quarry, west of Waupun, was searched during the summer while law enforcement attempted to find information that could help them while investigating the disappearance of a Waupun man in October 2002. Jerrold Strege was reported missing by his father after his father went to Strege’s Waupun apartment to find him. Strieff assisted in draining the quarry. Law enforcement did not find the remains of the missing man.

Shepy’s Auto Body was recognized for volunteering time to work on the fleet of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

David Beal of the Juneau Police Department received the President’s Award. Beal takes on many roles throughout Dodge County and is an active supporter of the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association.

“Nothing I do is work,” Beal said. “I enjoy it all.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.