Local officials share economic update: Challenges similar for city, county, state and schools

Local officials shared their insights into the economic challenges they face at an Economic Update Lunch Thursday at Old Hickory Golf Club.

The event is organized by the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce. It is sponsored by American Bank, Horicon Bank, Beaver Dam Food Pride and Security Health Plan. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Presenters included Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen, Beaver Dam Superintendent of Schools Mark Distefano, Dodge County Chairman Dave Frohling and Wisconsin Assemblyman Mark Born.

All agreed that finances are their top priority.

Glewen has been mayor since 2017. She presented data related to the 2023 budget, indicating that a solid waste utility is likely to be instituted to meet budget challenges next year. She indicated that state aids are flat, and that sustainability will be an ongoing concern.

Distefano has been superintendent for the past six years. He outlined challenges in the school district, adding that dilemmas for the future include special education costs, school choice and flat state aids. He shared that the post-referendum mill rate has steadily dropped from $9.99 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation in 2017-’18 to $7.76 in 2022-’23.

Frohling took on the role of Dodge County Board Chairman in the spring of this year, having previously served as vice chairman for 14 years. He shared that the budget has passed without implementing a debt service levy, and that the county will continue to provide valuable services at a high standard.

Continued diligence will maintain an affordable tax levy. He said that it is a time of change for the board, and that he and other supervisors are working together to meet the needs of citizens in a fiscally responsible way.

Born has been a member of the Wisconsin Assembly since 2012. He indicated that COVID-19 relief dollars have been good for schools and municipalities. He warned that COVID-19 dollars have contributed to current inflation and there could be some fallout in the future when those funds disappear. When asked about bipartisan cooperation he noted that both parties can do better, and that working together is important for progress in the future.