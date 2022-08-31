Local quilter’s work to be featured at Great Wisconsin Quilt Show

Gerri Wright of Beaver Dam is one of numerous quilters from across the country who submitted their best work for judging in this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show.

The show will be held Sept. 8-10 at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison.

For the first time in three years, the show will return as an in-person event, welcoming quilt lovers from across Wisconsin and throughout the United States to join together and celebrate the art of quilting.

The show’s main attraction is the 10-category juried and judged quilt contest exhibit. Featured quilts range from traditional sizes and shapes to innovative pictorial quilts.

Wright has been quilting for almost two years, and started during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“I wanted to challenge myself and I like to learn things,” Wright said with a Texas twang that belies her background. “I had sewn a little bit when my kids were very little, but I wouldn’t say I was super experienced before I started. My first couple quilts looked like a train wreck. With my latest project I like odd stuff. When I saw it online I thought, ‘Ooh, I’ve got to do that.’ I like the 3-D effect of it.”

Regarding her newfound hobby, Wright has hopes that it will continue to produce new creations.

“I’ve probably got thousands of dollars in fabric that I need to work through, even if I don’t buy one more stitch of it,” she said, “so I better keep going.”

Quilts accepted in the contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique – something abundant in Wright’s “Optical Illusion” quilt.

Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place in each category, and one quilt will be awarded “Best of Show." One quilt is also selected to receive the Viewers' Choice Award by those who attend the event.

The show also includes dozens of educational lectures and workshops led by expert quilters and shopping opportunities from vetted vendors, featuring the latest in fabrics and notions. A community service project — “Quilt to Give” — allows attendees to donate their materials and skills to create quilts for those in need.

Denise Abel, Dana Casey and Deanna Springer of Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St. in downtown Beaver Dam, will each present a one-hour lecture during the event.

Abel will present “Piecing and Quilting with Your Embroidery Machine,” Casey will demonstrate “No-Hassle Triangles in Quilts: The Nancy Zieman Way” and Springer will share “Sew Fun! Quick and Easy Sewing Projects.”

These educational sessions, led by expert quilters, provide an opportunity for quilters of all experience levels to acquire new ideas and broaden their skill set.

Visit quiltshow.com for advance registration and full event details. The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show is presented by PBS Wisconsin and Nancy Zieman Productions. Proceeds support PBS Wisconsin programs and community outreach projects.