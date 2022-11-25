Local woman inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Wisconsin 4-H Youth Development honored 2022 Hall of Fame supporters and staff on Nov. 5 in Wisconsin Rapids. Among its five honorees was Helen Weisensel, a long-time volunteer with Dodge County 4-H.

“It feels terrific to receive such an honor,” said Weisensel. “I was a little overwhelmed. I never expected it.”

“4-H does so many things for youths,” she added. “It builds character. It provides skills for citizenship and achievement. I think our youths become more confident. It teaches skills that last a lifetime, and for me I just kept right on going.”

According to a press release:

“Weisensel is a dedicated 4-H leader and committed volunteer. She has been involved in 4-H her entire life, first as a youth member and then transforming into a 4-H parent and adult leader. Serving as a leader for 55 years, she helped shape the Dodge County 4-H program and is focused on the educational value of 4-H. Helen is realistic about helping youth set achievable goals and meeting them where they are in order to help them grow.”

“Adults and youth of all ages enjoy working with Helen and benefit from her expertise and experience. She leads by example and has been an exemplary project leader across many different projects. Helen believes in the value of consistent 4-H project meetings; not just the month before the fair but throughout the program year. Helen saw that holding 4-H project meetings was a special way for youth to ‘learn by doing.’ Her longevity in the program afforded her the opportunity to make a generational impact on the 4-H families of Dodge County.”

Weisensel became involved when her parents started a 4-H club. She later took over the leadership of another 4-H Club and handled that for 25 years.

“Now I’m just staying with the program and helping out wherever I can,” she said. “The program itself keeps me going. There are just so many things to get involved in. I have so many interests and that motivates me to be a project leader. Whenever we don’t have a project leader I often step in and eventually start training other adults. It’s always a challenge, and a fun one.”

Weisensel’ involvement in Space Camp, International 4-H Youth Exchange and Southern District Leadership Conference are said to have strengthened her leadership skills and allowed her to connect with youth and adults from across the state, country, and world.

4-H has provided opportunities to travel in the United States and beyond. Through the group Weisensel has participated in international exchanges to Norway, Denmark and Japan.

“We are incredibly grateful to this year’s laureates and the countless hours of service they have provided to the youth of Wisconsin,” says Jessica Jens, Wisconsin 4-H Program Associate Director, UW-Madison Division of Extension.

“They have supported and inspired a generation of 4-H members to challenge themselves to learn, lead, and contribute to their communities,” Jens said. “Their selfless contributions of time, energy, and talent have created ripples of impact which will continue to positively impact the world around us for years to come.”

The Wisconsin 4-H Hall of Fame was established to recognize 4-H volunteers, financial supporters, staff and pioneers who made major contributions to the 4-H movement at the local, state and national levels. The candidates represent 4-H in the broadest sense – people who had an impact on the lives of children, their community or state through significant contributions of time, energy or financial resources to 4-H and its members.

The 4-H program is an outreach of the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The Dodge County UW-Extension office is on the ground floor of the Administration Building at 158 Oak St. in Juneau. For more information visit dodge.extension.wisc.edu.